Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 11. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 10. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,789,416 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,004,425 rials. On October 10, the euro was priced at 1,996,840 rials.

Currency Rial on October 11 Rial on October 10 1 US dollar USD 1,789,416 1,784,064 1 British pound GBP 2,367,857 2,359,896 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,155,338 2,147,419 1 Swedish króna SEK 179,011 178,331 1 Norwegian krone NOK 187,230 186,481 1 Danish krone DKK 268,174 267,157 1 Indian rupee INR 18,494 18,432 1 UAE Dirham AED 487,247 485,790 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,756,803 5,737,700 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 646,053 644,325 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,130,267 1,126,716 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 228,015 227,333 1 Omani rial OMR 4,648,294 4,638,466 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,255,259 1,250,137 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,004,334 1,000,868 1 South African rand ZAR 108,408 107,889 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,319 36,157 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,076 21,013 1 Qatari riyal QAR 481,598 490,127 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 120,272 117,719 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,665 14,621 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,250,063 1,245,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 477,178 475,750 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,759,085 4,744,851 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,397,334 1,392,430 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,451,067 1,447,392 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 54,088 53,924 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 852 850 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,155,303 1,151,430 1 Libyan dinar LYD 278,330 277,495 1 Chinese yuan CNY 266,970 266,394 100 Thai baht THB 5,324,541 5,316,471 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 437,734 436,662 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,335,138 1,329,198 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,523,859 2,516,310 1 euro EUR 2,004,425 1,996,840 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 394,442 393,600 1 Georgian lari GEL 688,517 688,114 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,040 99,607 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,396 27,536 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 588,256 586,497 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,051,763 1,049,449 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,850,056 2,840,923 1 Tajik somoni TJS 194,360 193,853 1 Turkmen manat TMT 509,083 510,080 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,045 2,041

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,004,425 rials and $1 costs 1,789,416 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,97-3 million rials.