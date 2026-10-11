Adani Cement Creates 70-Ft Aerial Tribute To Maa Durga Using 15,000 Cement Bags

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) As the festive fervour of Navratri begins, Adani Cement, part of the Adani Portfolio and the world's ninth-largest cement producer, on Sunday created a large-scale aerial tribute to Maa Durga using 15,000 cement bags at its Kymore plant in Madhya Pradesh as part of its Navratri and Durga Puja 2026 campaign.

Titled 'Jahan Vishwas, Wahan Shakti', the installation spans a 70 ft x 70 ft canvas and uses 750 tonnes of cement represented by Ambuja Cement and ACC bags. The creation involved 12,600 man-hours of collective effort, with the company capturing its making and aerial reveal in a digital film for its social media and digital platforms.

The installation was designed to reveal the image of Maa Durga from an aerial perspective, with thousands of cement bags meticulously arranged to form her crown, eyes, ten arms and flowing form. While the bags appeared as individual units at ground level, the camera's gradual ascent revealed the larger image, transforming the arrangement into a visual tribute to faith, strength and collective effort.

According to the campaign's central theme, the installation brings together two brand identities associated with Adani Cement's portfolio. Shakti represents Ambuja Cements' promise of strength, while Vishwas draws on ACC's legacy of trust spanning nine decades.

The image of Maa Durga, revered as a symbol of strength and protection, serves as the focal point of the campaign, combining the two brand values in a tribute to faith, tradition and collective endeavour.

The digital film follows the process from the ground up, beginning with workers moving and positioning cement bags before gradually revealing the complete installation from above. The visual transition highlights how thousands of individual elements come together to create a unified image.

Through the campaign, Adani Cement seeks to connect the role of cement in building homes and infrastructure with the broader themes of trust, strength and devotion. The initiative also uses the festive occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja to bring the identities of ACC and Ambuja Cements together through a single large-scale artistic installation.