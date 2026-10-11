Delhi Police Debunk Social Media Video Of 'Sub-Inspector' Who Quit To Join CJP Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Sunday debunked claims made in a social media video by a man who claimed to have quit as a Sub-Inspector to lend support to the Cockroach Janata Party-led (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The officials cautioned people not to circulate unverified information on social media. They said the claims made by the individual claiming to be a Sub-Inspector are "misleading".

"A video is being recirculated on social media in which an individual falsely claims to be a Delhi Police Sub Inspector who recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. Verification of Delhi Police records has revealed no Sub Inspector matching the details claimed in the video. The claim is therefore unverified and misleading, read a statement by the Delhi Police.

The officials further warned that legal action will be taken as per law against those found responsible for creating or circulating misleading content.

The police also recalled that the video was also circulated during the July students' protest and the officials had termed it "fake" then too.

"Delhi Police had already issued a clarification on this matter on 24 July 2026, and this time the same video is again being circulated with the malicious intent," the statement read.

"The public is advised to rely only on verified official information and refrain from sharing unverified claims," it added.

This comes against the backdrop of the protest in the national capital against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protest was called by the CJP.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests in the national capital.

The FIRs were filed for offences including taking the law into one's own hands, obstructing official duties, and assaulting police personnel, as the protestors gathered around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.