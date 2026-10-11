Sony Introduces New Color to INZONE H9 II Headset and INZONE E9 In-ear Headphones
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Sony today announced new color options for its INZONE gaming gear lineup: the INZONE H9 Ⅱ Fnatic Edition for the flagship wireless noise cancelling gaming headset, and Glass Purple for the INZONE E9 compact wired in-ear headphones.
The INZONE H9 II Fnatic Edition features a Fnatic-inspired color scheme. With this addition, the INZONE H9 II will be available in three colors: Black, White, and Fnatic Edition. The INZONE E9 features a purple color drawn directly from INZONE’s own brand identity and will be available in Black, White, and Glass Purple. Together with INZONE Buds Glass Purple, it forms a unified Glass Purple range.
Developed with leading esports team Fnatic, the INZONE H9 II and INZONE E9 are designed for competitive gameplay, especially in FPS titles, combining Fnatic’s deep gaming expertise, feedback from professional players, and Sony’s sound technology.
The INZONE H9 II delivers clear reproduction of distant footsteps and deep rumbles, with a design based on the driver unit of Sony’s WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Its FPS-optimized equalizer preset further enhances sound clarity during gameplay. In addition, its lightweight design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, with up to 30 hours of battery life*.
The INZONE E9 features Sony’s first fully enclosed structure and sealed body, which, together with noise isolation ear tips, delivers superior passive noise reduction for a more focused sound. It helps block out noise from pro tournament crowds and everyday background distractions alike. Its compact design and low-pressure fit, along with multiple sizes of hybrid ear tips, also ensure comfortable all-day use.
* The 30 hours battery life requires 2.4GHz connection, noise-cancelling off and chat is active
The INZONE H9 II Fnatic Edition features a Fnatic-inspired color scheme. With this addition, the INZONE H9 II will be available in three colors: Black, White, and Fnatic Edition. The INZONE E9 features a purple color drawn directly from INZONE’s own brand identity and will be available in Black, White, and Glass Purple. Together with INZONE Buds Glass Purple, it forms a unified Glass Purple range.
Developed with leading esports team Fnatic, the INZONE H9 II and INZONE E9 are designed for competitive gameplay, especially in FPS titles, combining Fnatic’s deep gaming expertise, feedback from professional players, and Sony’s sound technology.
The INZONE H9 II delivers clear reproduction of distant footsteps and deep rumbles, with a design based on the driver unit of Sony’s WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Its FPS-optimized equalizer preset further enhances sound clarity during gameplay. In addition, its lightweight design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, with up to 30 hours of battery life*.
The INZONE E9 features Sony’s first fully enclosed structure and sealed body, which, together with noise isolation ear tips, delivers superior passive noise reduction for a more focused sound. It helps block out noise from pro tournament crowds and everyday background distractions alike. Its compact design and low-pressure fit, along with multiple sizes of hybrid ear tips, also ensure comfortable all-day use.
* The 30 hours battery life requires 2.4GHz connection, noise-cancelling off and chat is active
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