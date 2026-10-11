Nissan brings a new generation of pickup performance to global markets with Frontier Pro / Navara Pro
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) )– Nissan is taking another step in its global growth strategy with the international rollout of the all-new Frontier Pro / Navara Pro pickup, advancing its Vision of ‘Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life’.
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro reflects Nissan's spirit of challenging conventions, combining innovative thinking, advanced technology and real-world capability. Available with powertrain offerings tailored to local market needs, including plug-in hybrid and internal combustion engine variants, it combines innovation and everyday practicality with the durability, comfort and quality that have defined Nissan pickups for more than 90 years.
Sales will begin in October in Mexico, where Nissan is the market leader, making it the first market outside China to launch the Frontier Pro and highlighting China's growing role as an innovation and export hub for Nissan. Other Latin American markets will follow by the end of 2026. The pickup will also launch as the Navara Pro in the Philippines and the Middle East in 2026, followed by the first right-hand drive markets, Australia and New Zealand in 2027.
Strengthening Nissan’s global competitiveness
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro draws on Nissan’s global expertise and strategic partnerships to deliver a new generation pickup for customers around the world.
Designed, developed and manufactured by Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co. Ltd, Nissan’s joint venture in China, Frontier Pro / Navara Pro is the first Nissan model developed and produced in China for global export, with Nissan production standards.
As one of Nissan's lead markets, China serves as a key center for product innovation, engineering, and manufacturing excellence. Nissan is leveraging the strengths it has built in China to develop competitive vehicles for local customers and bring those capabilities to customers around the world. Alongside the new pickup, Nissan has also announced plans to export the N7 electrified sedan from China to markets including ASEAN and Latin America.
Guillaume Cartier, Chief Performance Officer, said: “Frontier Pro / Navara Pro shows what happens when innovative thinking is turned into real-world capability. By combining advanced technology, impressive performance and Nissan’s renowned quality and durability, we have created a pickup that reflects Nissan’s Dare Beyond ambition, challenging expectations while remaining practical for everyday life.”
“As it launches across global markets, Frontier Pro / Navara Pro strengthens our portfolio and demonstrates Nissan’s ability to leverage global expertise to deliver products that resonate with customers around the world.”
A new generation of Nissan pickup
Designed for work, family and everyday life, Frontier Pro / Navara Pro combines:
•Rugged, durable design with a spacious, refined five-seat interior
•A choice of electrified and internal combustion engine powertrains, including 1.5- and 2.0-liter PHEV options and an internal combustion engine option, depending on market needs. In the Middle East, the Navara Pro will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 244 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.3-liter turbocharged diesel engine producing 141 hp and 400 Nm, available with six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.
•Vehicle-to-Load capability on the PHEV powertrain, providing power for external equipment
•Intuitive technology and everyday comfort, adding refinement and versatility
Since introducing the Type 13 truck in 1934, Nissan has sold more than 15 million pickups in over 140 markets, building more than 90 years of experience in pickup quality, reliability and capability.
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro shows how Nissan is using its lead markets, partnerships and global capabilities to strengthen its product portfolio and respond faster to changing customer needs.
Frequently asked questions
What powertrain options are available for Nissan Frontier Pro / Navara Pro?
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro has been developed with 1.5- and 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrains (PHEV), as well as a pure petrol/diesel-powered (ICE) option. Powertrain availability will vary by market, reflecting customer preferences in each market. The ICE version will be sold in Middle-East while the PHEV will be available in Latin America, ASEAN and Oceania. The PHEV version is Nissan’s first electrified pickup. In the Middle East, the Navara Pro will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 244 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.3-liter turbocharged diesel engine producing 141 hp and 400 Nm, available with six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Where is Nissan Frontier Pro / Navara Pro made?
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro is designed, developed and manufactured in China by the Zhengzhou Nissan joint venture to Nissan’s global quality and durability standards. It is the first Nissan model developed and produced in China for global export.
Where will Nissan Frontier Pro / Navara Pro be sold?
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro will go on sale in Mexico in October 2026, followed by the Philippines in November and the Middle East and other Latin American markets by the end of the year. Australia and New Zealand will follow in 2027.
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro reflects Nissan's spirit of challenging conventions, combining innovative thinking, advanced technology and real-world capability. Available with powertrain offerings tailored to local market needs, including plug-in hybrid and internal combustion engine variants, it combines innovation and everyday practicality with the durability, comfort and quality that have defined Nissan pickups for more than 90 years.
Sales will begin in October in Mexico, where Nissan is the market leader, making it the first market outside China to launch the Frontier Pro and highlighting China's growing role as an innovation and export hub for Nissan. Other Latin American markets will follow by the end of 2026. The pickup will also launch as the Navara Pro in the Philippines and the Middle East in 2026, followed by the first right-hand drive markets, Australia and New Zealand in 2027.
Strengthening Nissan’s global competitiveness
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro draws on Nissan’s global expertise and strategic partnerships to deliver a new generation pickup for customers around the world.
Designed, developed and manufactured by Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co. Ltd, Nissan’s joint venture in China, Frontier Pro / Navara Pro is the first Nissan model developed and produced in China for global export, with Nissan production standards.
As one of Nissan's lead markets, China serves as a key center for product innovation, engineering, and manufacturing excellence. Nissan is leveraging the strengths it has built in China to develop competitive vehicles for local customers and bring those capabilities to customers around the world. Alongside the new pickup, Nissan has also announced plans to export the N7 electrified sedan from China to markets including ASEAN and Latin America.
Guillaume Cartier, Chief Performance Officer, said: “Frontier Pro / Navara Pro shows what happens when innovative thinking is turned into real-world capability. By combining advanced technology, impressive performance and Nissan’s renowned quality and durability, we have created a pickup that reflects Nissan’s Dare Beyond ambition, challenging expectations while remaining practical for everyday life.”
“As it launches across global markets, Frontier Pro / Navara Pro strengthens our portfolio and demonstrates Nissan’s ability to leverage global expertise to deliver products that resonate with customers around the world.”
A new generation of Nissan pickup
Designed for work, family and everyday life, Frontier Pro / Navara Pro combines:
•Rugged, durable design with a spacious, refined five-seat interior
•A choice of electrified and internal combustion engine powertrains, including 1.5- and 2.0-liter PHEV options and an internal combustion engine option, depending on market needs. In the Middle East, the Navara Pro will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 244 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.3-liter turbocharged diesel engine producing 141 hp and 400 Nm, available with six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.
•Vehicle-to-Load capability on the PHEV powertrain, providing power for external equipment
•Intuitive technology and everyday comfort, adding refinement and versatility
Since introducing the Type 13 truck in 1934, Nissan has sold more than 15 million pickups in over 140 markets, building more than 90 years of experience in pickup quality, reliability and capability.
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro shows how Nissan is using its lead markets, partnerships and global capabilities to strengthen its product portfolio and respond faster to changing customer needs.
Frequently asked questions
What powertrain options are available for Nissan Frontier Pro / Navara Pro?
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro has been developed with 1.5- and 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrains (PHEV), as well as a pure petrol/diesel-powered (ICE) option. Powertrain availability will vary by market, reflecting customer preferences in each market. The ICE version will be sold in Middle-East while the PHEV will be available in Latin America, ASEAN and Oceania. The PHEV version is Nissan’s first electrified pickup. In the Middle East, the Navara Pro will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 244 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.3-liter turbocharged diesel engine producing 141 hp and 400 Nm, available with six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Where is Nissan Frontier Pro / Navara Pro made?
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro is designed, developed and manufactured in China by the Zhengzhou Nissan joint venture to Nissan’s global quality and durability standards. It is the first Nissan model developed and produced in China for global export.
Where will Nissan Frontier Pro / Navara Pro be sold?
Frontier Pro / Navara Pro will go on sale in Mexico in October 2026, followed by the Philippines in November and the Middle East and other Latin American markets by the end of the year. Australia and New Zealand will follow in 2027.
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