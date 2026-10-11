Endeavor Catalyst Closes Oversubscribed $320M Fund V, Marking Replit as Endeavor’s 100th Unicorn and the ISSF Among the Fund’s Lead LPs
(MENAFN- Endeavor Jordan) Fund V brings Endeavor Catalyst to $850M+ in assets under management
The Endeavor Catalyst portfolio spans 437 companies across 44 Catalyst markets and includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more.
The portfolio includes category-defining companies such as Replit, Bending Spoons and ElevenLabs.
Fund V has already backed 30 portfolio companies and deployed more than $55M, with an additional $25M–$30M expected over the remainder of 2026.
AMMAN--OCT 10, 2026--Endeavor Catalyst announced the final close of Endeavor Catalyst Fund V, an oversubscribed $320 million fund that brings the firm's total assets under management to more than $850 million, with Jordan’s contribution to the fund aiming to connect local startups with international sources of capital as they pursue regional and global expansion.
The close builds on a portfolio that includes Replit, Italy’s Bending Spoons and Poland’s ElevenLabs, three of the companies helping redraw the map of where category-defining technology businesses are built. Across all five funds, Endeavor Catalyst has backed 437 companies across 44 Catalyst markets, including 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more and 39 exits.
More of the world is building what's next
Global venture capital remains heavily concentrated in a small number of markets and firms, even as exceptional founders and companies are emerging across a much broader map. Endeavor Catalyst was built to find and back those founders through Endeavor's global network, investing alongside leading venture capital and growth equity firms once entrepreneurs have been selected into the Endeavor community.
That model has given Endeavor Catalyst a view into high-growth companies being built beyond traditional venture centers (the markets Endeavor calls Elsewhere) and a way to support them as they scale globally.
“We believe in strengthening Jordan's venture capital ecosystem for the long term. Partnering with Endeavor Catalyst, with its proven track record of backing high-growth global founders, as one of the early LPs in Fund V is a pivotal milestone for Jordan. We believe this partnership will position Jordanian entrepreneurs for growth and help them compete on the global stage." Mohammed Al Muhtaseb, CEO, Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund.
A track record built Elsewhere
Since its founding, Endeavor Catalyst has deployed more than $500 million across 469 investments, including follow-on investments. Its portfolio now includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more, with 39 exits to date and 15 liquidity events since the start of 2025.
The shift is already visible across Endeavor Catalyst's portfolio. Europe has accelerated sharply, with 12 new investments in the first half of 2026 after 14 in all of 2025. Latin America remains the portfolio's largest region, while Endeavor Catalyst's broader footprint adds the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the U.S. and Canada.
Fund V closes in a landmark year for Endeavor Jordan. In May 2026, Replit founders Amjad Masad and Haya Odeh were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs, making Replit Jordan's first unicorn selection and the 100th unicorn in Endeavor's global network. Endeavor Catalyst participated in Replit's $400M funding round, which valued the company at $9B.
With Replit, Endeavor Catalyst has made nine investments in Jordan totaling around $10M, in companies including Tarjama, ZenHR, Tamatem Games, Eon Dental and Altibbi.
“Jordanian entrepreneurs have always had the talent and ambition to build companies for global markets. What they need is greater access to the networks, capital and opportunities that can help them get there. Replit is a powerful example of this potential, and the ISSF’s participation as one of the lead LPs in Fund V strengthens the bridge between Jordan and global capital. This is not only about bringing more investment into Jordan. It is about giving more Jordanian founders the opportunity to build globally significant companies from here.” Tamer Alsalah, Managing Director, Endeavor Jordan.
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Media contact
Nadine Odat: ...
The Endeavor Catalyst portfolio spans 437 companies across 44 Catalyst markets and includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more.
The portfolio includes category-defining companies such as Replit, Bending Spoons and ElevenLabs.
Fund V has already backed 30 portfolio companies and deployed more than $55M, with an additional $25M–$30M expected over the remainder of 2026.
AMMAN--OCT 10, 2026--Endeavor Catalyst announced the final close of Endeavor Catalyst Fund V, an oversubscribed $320 million fund that brings the firm's total assets under management to more than $850 million, with Jordan’s contribution to the fund aiming to connect local startups with international sources of capital as they pursue regional and global expansion.
The close builds on a portfolio that includes Replit, Italy’s Bending Spoons and Poland’s ElevenLabs, three of the companies helping redraw the map of where category-defining technology businesses are built. Across all five funds, Endeavor Catalyst has backed 437 companies across 44 Catalyst markets, including 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more and 39 exits.
More of the world is building what's next
Global venture capital remains heavily concentrated in a small number of markets and firms, even as exceptional founders and companies are emerging across a much broader map. Endeavor Catalyst was built to find and back those founders through Endeavor's global network, investing alongside leading venture capital and growth equity firms once entrepreneurs have been selected into the Endeavor community.
That model has given Endeavor Catalyst a view into high-growth companies being built beyond traditional venture centers (the markets Endeavor calls Elsewhere) and a way to support them as they scale globally.
“We believe in strengthening Jordan's venture capital ecosystem for the long term. Partnering with Endeavor Catalyst, with its proven track record of backing high-growth global founders, as one of the early LPs in Fund V is a pivotal milestone for Jordan. We believe this partnership will position Jordanian entrepreneurs for growth and help them compete on the global stage." Mohammed Al Muhtaseb, CEO, Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund.
A track record built Elsewhere
Since its founding, Endeavor Catalyst has deployed more than $500 million across 469 investments, including follow-on investments. Its portfolio now includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more, with 39 exits to date and 15 liquidity events since the start of 2025.
The shift is already visible across Endeavor Catalyst's portfolio. Europe has accelerated sharply, with 12 new investments in the first half of 2026 after 14 in all of 2025. Latin America remains the portfolio's largest region, while Endeavor Catalyst's broader footprint adds the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the U.S. and Canada.
Fund V closes in a landmark year for Endeavor Jordan. In May 2026, Replit founders Amjad Masad and Haya Odeh were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs, making Replit Jordan's first unicorn selection and the 100th unicorn in Endeavor's global network. Endeavor Catalyst participated in Replit's $400M funding round, which valued the company at $9B.
With Replit, Endeavor Catalyst has made nine investments in Jordan totaling around $10M, in companies including Tarjama, ZenHR, Tamatem Games, Eon Dental and Altibbi.
“Jordanian entrepreneurs have always had the talent and ambition to build companies for global markets. What they need is greater access to the networks, capital and opportunities that can help them get there. Replit is a powerful example of this potential, and the ISSF’s participation as one of the lead LPs in Fund V strengthens the bridge between Jordan and global capital. This is not only about bringing more investment into Jordan. It is about giving more Jordanian founders the opportunity to build globally significant companies from here.” Tamer Alsalah, Managing Director, Endeavor Jordan.
Photos:
Media contact
Nadine Odat: ...
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