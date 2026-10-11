The Cybersecurity Talent Gap Is An Economic Problem. Tolulope Michael Is Betting Non-Technical Workers Are The Answer

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DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the cybersecurity industry has described its hiring problem in the same terms: too many open roles, too few qualified people. The pipeline conversation has typically assumed one kind of candidate - a computer science graduate who codes. ExcelMindCyber, the Chicago-based accelerated cybersecurity training organization led by Chief Visionary Officer Tolulope Michael, is building its business on a different premise: that a large share of unfilled cybersecurity work does not require an engineering background at all.

"Cybersecurity isn't just for techies - it's for problem solvers,

strategists, and GRC professionals."

- TOLULOPE MICHAEL, CVO AT THELIX HOLDINGS



A Pipeline Built for One Kind of Candidate

Michael's programs focus on Governance, Risk, and Compliance - GRC - the discipline concerned with security policy, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance rather than penetration testing or code. His argument is straightforward: as regulations multiply and boards increasingly treat cyber risk as business risk, demand for people who can manage frameworks, audits, and compliance obligations has grown alongside demand for engineers - and the path in is shorter for career changers.

As ExcelMindCyber previously detailed, the certification curriculum is built around industry-standard frameworks including NIST CSF, ISO 27001, and COBIT - designed specifically to give non-technical professionals a credentialed, practical route into governance roles without requiring a traditional computer science background.

GRC: The Fastest-Growing Non-Technical Path Into Cybersecurity

ExcelMindCyber runs a challenge-led funnel that has become common in education businesses: a short, paid 5-Day Cybersecurity Job Challenge introduces the field, followed by a 90-Day Ultimate Cybersecurity Program covering hands-on practicals, resume and LinkedIn positioning, and preparation aligned to ISACA certifications such as CISA and CRISC.

The message is aimed squarely at teachers, nurses, accountants, and mid-career professionals looking at the field from the outside.

ExcelMindCyber's curriculum has increasingly extended into AI governance as well.

As EMC outlined earlier this year, the same GRC skill set - translating risk and regulation into operational structure - is what the market is now demanding to govern enterprise AI deployment, not just traditional cybersecurity.

A Track Record Built in Public

Since its founding, ExcelMindCyber has trained more than 5,400 students across 47 countries, optimized over 10,000 professional profiles, and maintains an 87% job placement rate within 90 days of program completion, according to the company. GRC analysts trained by EMC enter roles averaging $145,000 per year - with no coding background required.

From Training Company to Holding Company

The training business is one piece of a broader structure. Tolu Michael is founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Thelix Holdings, a venture studio whose companies span career technology (LightForth, an AI job-application platform), financial tools (Credit Veto), education software for African schools (ExcelMind), and U.S. immigration advisory (VeriPass).

The holding company reports more than 160 employees and contractors across Nigeria, the U.S., the UK, and Canada.

The through-line, Michael argues, is economic mobility as a market. Each of these ventures targets a different friction point along the same journey. Each company addresses a different barrier - skills, employment, credit, or geography - for an overlapping customer base of African and diaspora professionals, alongside American consumers for its credit and career products.

The Bet the Market Hasn't Priced In Yet

Whether workforce retraining businesses can close the cybersecurity gap at scale remains an open question; the sector has drawn scrutiny industry-wide over outcomes and pricing, and independent outcome data across bootcamp-style programs generally is thin. But the macro logic behind Michael's bet is difficult to dismiss: compliance obligations are growing faster than computer science graduating classes, and somebody has to do that work.

For the labor market, the interesting question is not whether one company solves the shortage. It is whether the shortage finally forces employers to take candidates like those Michael trains seriously - people with judgment and domain experience from other industries, retrained for one of the fastest-growing non-technical roles in tech.

To explore the 90-Day Ultimate Cybersecurity Program, visit

ABOUT EXCELMINDCYBER

ExcelMindCyber (EMC) is a leading provider of accelerated cybersecurity training headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Specializing in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), EMC helps professionals from all backgrounds enter high-paying cybersecurity careers in 90 days - regardless of prior technical experience. The company operates across 47 countries, has trained more than 5,400 students, optimized 10,000+ professional profiles, and maintains an 87% job placement rate within 90 days. EMC's expansion targets 20,000 trained professionals worldwide by 2027. Learn more at

Contact Details:

Tolulope Michael

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