Bengal To Soon Have 375 Fair Price Medicine Shops For Pet Animals, Birds

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) West Bengal will soon have 375 fair price medicine shops for pet animals and birds to be run by the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under the state Animal Resources Development Department.

The department has issued a notification, saying that these fair price medicine shops for pet animals and birds, popularly known as Pashu Aushadhi Vikray Kendras (PAVKs), will be part of the Union Government's Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

A department insider said that these PAVKs will not only cater to home pet owners but also to those who depend on livestock for their livelihoods.“Of the 375 PAVKs, the main one will be at the state level, which will be at the state capital of Kolkata. Similarly, there will be 30 district-level PAVKs and 344 block-level PAVKs,” said the department official.

At the PAVKs, medicines and vaccines for pet animals, including dogs, will be available at much cheaper rates compared to those sold in private pet shops or pet clinics.

“It is often alleged, which to an extent is true, that a major scam has been going on for quite some time with animal medicines and vaccines involving a section of the veterinary doctors and representatives of pharmaceutical companies manufacturing veterinary medicines and vaccines,” the state government official said.

Explaining the nature of the scam, he said that a section of veterinary doctors is often accused of prescribing medicines and vaccines from particular brands instead of generic medicines in return for hefty commissions and other benefits in kind from the representatives of pharmaceutical companies manufacturing veterinary medicines and vaccines.

“Once these fair price medicine shops are operative, such alleged scams will automatically get restricted, and pet owners will benefit as they will be relieved of purchasing branded medicines at exorbitant prices,” the department official said.

He also said that these PAVKs will address another major problem faced by people residing in remote areas, and dependent on livestock for their livelihoods.“That is exactly why as many as 344 PAVKs will be opened at the block-levels, keeping in mind the requirements of such people,” the department official said.

The information has brought cheer to the pet lovers.“Often, we have to purchase medicines and vaccines for our pets, especially rabies vaccines for our puppies, at exorbitant prices since the veterinary doctors only prescribe branded medicines at premium prices. Now this initiative by the state government will solve that problem to a great extent,” said Jayita Srakr, a city-based pet lover.