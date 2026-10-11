Four Held Over Viral Video Of Assault On Protestor During CJP Stir In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Four men were apprehended in New Delhi after a video widely circulated on social media showed a protestor being assaulted, according to the police.

The footage has drawn significant attention online.

The video was reposted by several social media handles, including those linked to the Indian Youth Congress, the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Alongside the video, posters identifying and targeting the individuals allegedly seen assaulting the woman were also shared extensively, contributing to the growing public attention around the incident.

According to the officials, the incident took place on a stretch of DDU Marg that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kamla Market police station.

The police said that no formal complaint had been received from the victim, nor from any other individual or organisation, at the time of the action.

Officials, however, said they subsequently received information suggesting that the accused were preparing to leave the Delhi-NCR region during the night and could potentially evade law enforcement by going underground.

Acting on these inputs, authorities initiated efforts to locate the individuals concerned.

The move, officials indicated, was intended to ensure that the individuals remained available for questioning and any further legal proceedings that might arise from the matter.

Officials said that further action can be taken during the day.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The FIRs were filed for offences including taking the law into one's own hands, obstructing official duties, and assaulting police personnel, as the protestors gathered around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.