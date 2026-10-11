Ram Temple Gets 'Eat Right' Tag Devotee Numbers Rise For Navratri

Ram Temple gets FSSAI 'Eat Right' Certification

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya has been certified as an 'Eat Right Place of Worship' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), after meeting the food safety and hygiene standards set by the authority. The certification was handed over by FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani during a special ceremony in Ayodhya. The certification will remain valid for two years.

Devotee Numbers Rise for Navratri

Meanwhile, trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Mahant Dinendra Das, spoke about the ongoing Ramkot Parikrama and the increase in devotees visiting the temple with the beginning of Navratri.“Ramkot Parikrama has been taking place for around one and a half to two years, attracting devotees from different places,” Das said.

He added that devotees had arrived from Sultanpur and Basti to perform the parikrama and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. Today, many people came from Sultanpur and Basti to perform the parikrama and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. With Navratri beginning today, the number of devotees visiting has increased, he said.

Navratri Celebrations Across India

Thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged prominent temples across the country from the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek divine blessings. In Jammu and Kashmir, the pilgrimage town of Katra wore a festive look as an influx of pilgrims arrived at the base camp of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Long queues can be seen at the starting point – Darshani Deodi to embark on the uphill trek.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has been illuminated with elegant lights, creating a divine ambience amid the Trikuta Hills. A similar wave of devotion was witnessed in Kathua district, where large crowds gathered at the historic Sukrala Mata temple in Billawar. The shrine premises were adorned with fresh flowers and fruits, with local authorities putting in place multi-tier security and civic amenities to manage the influx.

Significance of Navratri

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

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