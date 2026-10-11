PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects In Tamil Nadu, Ride Chennai Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects and lay foundation stones for new initiatives across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. As per a release, at around 11:30 AM, he will undertake a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back.

At around 12:15 PM, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Jalakandeswarar Temple in Chennai. Thereafter, he will undertake a walkthrough of the Brain Centre at IIT Madras.

At around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of, inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

At around 3 PM, he will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai and address the gathering.

Chennai Metro Rail Project

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. The corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai's rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre, the release said.

National Highway Projects

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate key National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore. These projects will strengthen road connectivity, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the State.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744. The project will improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods.

He will also inaugurate the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A. The project will improve traffic movement around Madurai and help ease congestion within the city, the release said.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. The project will strengthen road connectivity in Thiruvarur and facilitate smoother traffic movement by providing an alternative route around the town.

Railway Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister will dedicate and inaugurate railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore. He will dedicate the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, further strengthening rail connectivity in the region. He will also dedicate three rail flyovers in Coimbatore and surrounding areas. These will ease congestion at busy level crossings, reduce waiting time and improve road safety for commuters.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate five Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakkudi and Namakkal, which have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the release said.

Maritime Infrastructure Expansion

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several port-related projects in Tamil Nadu to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.

He will inaugurate four infrastructure projects at Chennai Port: a Paved Storage Yard, four EXIM Godowns, an upgraded Cruise Terminal and a Seafarers Club. These projects will improve cargo storage and handling, expand warehouse capacity, modernise passenger facilities to enable the simultaneous embarkation and disembarkation of more cruise passengers, and provide modern welfare, recreational and support facilities for visiting seafarers and maritime personnel.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for eight major development projects at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The projects will expand cargo and container capacity, build infrastructure for the transition to cleaner maritime energy, and improve the efficiency of cargo evacuation and logistics within the Port ecosystem. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Coal Berth-3 project and lay the foundation stone for capital dredging works for Container Terminal Phase-I, Stage-II at Kamarajar Port, the release said.

Lube Oil Base Stocks Project

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Group II/III Lube Oil Base Stocks (LOBS) project at the existing Manali Refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Chennai. With a total cost of around Rs 1,620 crore and a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonnes per annum (TMTPA), the project aims to produce Group II/III Lube Oil Base Stocks for the manufacture of world-class, premium-quality lubricants in India.

Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras. He will also launch its pioneering global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution, across the human lifespan - from the foetal stage to old age.

Prime Minister will also release C-STROKE, a one-of-a-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring over 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the atlas will help researchers worldwide identify novel therapeutic targets.

School's Golden Jubilee Celebration

Prime Minister will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai. The Golden Jubilee marks five decades of the institution's contribution to education and its role in nurturing generations of students through academic excellence, discipline, cultural values and holistic education, the release said.

Guided by its motto,“Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye” (Knowledge that liberates), the school seeks to nurture individuals who make meaningful contributions to society. (ANI)

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