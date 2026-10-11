Kushinagar Land Dispute Turns Fatal As Farmer Dies And Woman Suffers Critical Injuries

A 50-year-old farmer was killed and a woman was critically injured following a violent dispute linked to a family property matter in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in Jungle Chaudiya village under Padrauna police station limits, around 10 kilometres from the district headquarters. According to police officials, the farmer was attacked in a banana field located a short distance from his residence.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Rajbhar, a resident of Jungle Jagdishpur village in the Nebua Naurangia police station area.

Police said the assault took place at around 6 a.m. and involved members of his family. The injured woman, identified as his second wife Nitya, was attacked when she reached the spot after hearing the commotion and attempted to intervene.

She sustained severe injuries to her head and neck and was initially taken to the district hospital before being referred to Gorakhpur for advanced treatment. Medical officials said she was unconscious when brought to the hospital.

Police personnel from multiple stations reached the scene after receiving information about the attack. The farmer's body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigators said the case appears to be linked to a longstanding dispute over family property and financial issues that had been continuing for some time.

Officials confirmed that a maintenance-related case had also been filed previously within the family.

According to relatives, tensions had intensified after a portion of ancestral land was sold recently, leading to disagreements regarding the distribution of money associated with the property.

Dispute Escalated At Agricultural Field

Police officials said an argument reportedly took place earlier in the morning before Om Prakash left for his field.

According to preliminary findings, another confrontation later occurred at the agricultural site where work related to a field boundary was underway.

The dispute quickly escalated into violence.

Investigators said Om Prakash sustained fatal injuries during the attack. His second wife was also assaulted after reaching the location.

By the time local residents arrived, the farmer had died while the injured woman was found unconscious.

Villagers immediately alerted authorities, leading to the deployment of police teams to the area.

The incident has shocked residents of the village, where family members had reportedly been involved in disagreements over property matters for an extended period.

Police Launch Search Operation

Officials have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

According to Circle Officer Rakesh Pratap Singh, police have identified those believed to be involved in the attack and have launched efforts to locate them.

Three special teams have been formed to carry out search operations and make arrests.

Authorities said multiple statements are being recorded while evidence from the scene is being examined as part of the investigation.

Medical personnel confirmed that the injured woman suffered serious wounds and required referral to a higher medical facility due to the severity of her condition.

The case has once again highlighted how prolonged property disputes within families can escalate into serious acts of violence.

As investigators continue gathering evidence, police remain focused on locating the accused and completing legal proceedings connected to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on evidence collected during the course of the inquiry.