Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge Extend Navratri Greetings, Pray For Peace, Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being for all.

Taking to the social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi conveyed her wishes on the sacred festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri dedicated to the worship of Adi Shakti Maa Durga. May the universal mother Maa Jagadamba bring happiness, prosperity, and peace into all your lives. Jai Mata Di,” she posted.

Kharge also extended his greetings to citizens, expressing hope that the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity into their lives.

“Heartfelt best wishes to all on the grand festival of worship of the embodiment of power, Mother Durga, on the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri. I hope this grand festival brings the flow of happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives,” the Congress president posted on X.

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Sharad Navratri, begins on Sunday, October 11, this year. The nine-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga.

The festival is observed with prayers, fasting and religious rituals, as devotees seek the goddess's blessings for strength, peace, prosperity and happiness. Each of the nine days is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga, with devotees offering prayers and observing various customs during the auspicious period.

The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual marking the commencement of Navratri. Temples and homes witness religious activities as devotees participate in worship and seek divine blessings for their families and communities.

According to the festival calendar, Maha Navami will be observed on October 19, marking the culmination of the nine-day celebrations. Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, will follow on October 20.

The festival holds religious significance for devotees across the country, with celebrations centred on worshipping Goddess Durga and seeking her blessings for a peaceful and prosperous life.