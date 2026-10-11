CJP Protest In Delhi: Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Released From Detention Late At Night - 'Can Be Detained Again If...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, was released late on Saturday night, an official said.

"He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Manta despite prohibitory orders," a police source told PTI on Sunday.

Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday as police stepped up security across Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The protest at Jantar Mantar, organised by the CJP, was attended by student wing leaders and a few opposition parties. The CJP said it will continue the protest on Sunday, despite the police clampdown.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Why was Dhruv Rathee detained ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi?⌵

Delhi Police detained Rathee ahead of the CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities related to the SIR.

2Where was Dhruv Rathee detained, and when was he released?⌵

Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on Saturday. He was released late that night, according to an official.

3Could Dhruv Rathee be detained again if he goes to Jantar Mantar?⌵

Yes. A police source said Rathee could be detained again or face further legal action if he went to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders.

4What was the CJP protest that Dhruv Rathee was detained ahead of?⌵

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the SIR.

The detention came amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, where more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, police sources said.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest after their detention from the airport.

Police are likely to register multiple FIRs in connection with the alleged assaults on personnel during the protest, a senior officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)