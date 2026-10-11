Azerbaijan's Growing Rail Freight Links With China Strengthen Middle Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as a strategic transport and logistics hub between Asia and Europe as freight traffic from China continues to expand. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) received 416 block trains from China in January–September 2026, marking a 40% increase compared with the same period last year. This growth highlights the rising importance of the Middle Corridor and creates new opportunities for Azerbaijan to expand its role in international trade.

The increase in freight traffic reflects the growing demand for efficient transportation links connecting China's manufacturing centres with European markets. As international supply chains expand, reliable railway connections, modern ports and integrated logistics services are becoming increasingly important for the movement of goods across Eurasia.

Azerbaijan occupies a favourable geographical position at the intersection of major regional trade routes. The country connects Central Asia with the South Caucasus and provides access to Türkiye and European markets through an extensive transport network. Its railway infrastructure, the Port of Baku in Alat and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway form important components of this connectivity.

The Middle Corridor, which links China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia, offers significant opportunities for the development of regional trade. The growing number of trains arriving from China demonstrates Azerbaijan's expanding participation in these international freight movements.

One of the principal economic benefits of this trend is the development of the non-oil sector. Higher freight volumes generate demand for railway transportation, port operations, warehousing, customs services, cargo handling and distribution. These activities create opportunities for local businesses, support employment and contribute to the diversification of economic activity.

The expansion of transit transportation can also encourage investment in logistics centres and industrial facilities. Businesses operating near major transport hubs can benefit from easier access to international markets, improved cargo connections and more efficient supply chains. Azerbaijan's location and transport infrastructure provide a foundation for attracting investment into warehousing, packaging, distribution and export-oriented industries.

The Port of Baku plays a particularly important role in this process by connecting railway transportation across Azerbaijan with maritime shipping across the Caspian Sea. Its integration with national railway infrastructure supports the movement of goods between Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Meanwhile, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway provides onward connections through Türkiye, strengthening Azerbaijan's links with European markets.

Growing trade connections with China also create opportunities to expand Azerbaijan's own exports. More efficient transport services can support domestic producers seeking access to international markets, including opportunities for agricultural products, processed foods and industrial goods. Stronger commercial links can encourage cooperation between companies, facilitate trade and contribute to the development of export-oriented businesses.

Another important advantage is the potential for greater economic activity around Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure. The Alat Free Economic Zone and the surrounding logistics network offer opportunities to attract investment into industrial production, distribution and value-added services. As freight volumes increase, these facilities can support a broader range of commercial activities and strengthen the relationship between international transportation and domestic economic development.

The continued modernisation of railway infrastructure, port facilities and digital logistics services will further support Azerbaijan's competitiveness. Efficient cargo processing, coordinated transport schedules and streamlined customs procedures can improve the movement of goods across the corridor and enhance its attractiveness to international businesses.

Regional cooperation also remains central to the development of the Middle Corridor. Close coordination among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Türkiye and other participating countries can strengthen transport connections and support the expansion of international trade. The development of integrated logistics services across these markets can generate wider economic benefits for the region.

The latest freight figures therefore represent an important development for Azerbaijan's transport sector. Receiving 416 block trains from China in nine months demonstrates the growing scale of commercial connections between the two countries and highlights the expanding role of the Middle Corridor in Eurasian trade.

For Azerbaijan, the long-term opportunity lies in combining its geographical advantages with modern infrastructure, efficient logistics services and investment-friendly conditions. By expanding transit capacity and encouraging the development of related industries, the country can generate additional revenue, support domestic businesses and strengthen its non-oil economy.

As trade between Asia and Europe continues to develop, Azerbaijan is well positioned to deepen its role as a regional logistics centre. The growth in Chinese freight traffic provides further momentum for this strategy, reinforcing the country's importance in international transportation and creating new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.