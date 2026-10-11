Russia Spending Huge Sums On Production Of Jet-Powered Drones Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said this in a televised interview, answering a question about whether there are grounds to believe that Russia's capacity to produce jet-powered drones is ultimately limited, Ukrinform reports.

“The issue here is capacity. It is about producing them, and about the fact that Russia has the money to manufacture these expensive drones. The drones are not cheap; they have a jet engine, which is one of the most expensive components. And the enemy is spending huge sums on these systems,” Ignat said.

He noted that considerable work is currently underway on jet-powered UAV interceptors.

“You can see that other systems, such as the 'Turrets,' are also appearing. We are also counting on an aviation component which – I will not disclose the details – could also strengthen the protection of our skies against this threat,” the spokesman said.

He stressed that assistance from Ukraine's partners is extremely important.

“We have air defense personnel who, under limited conditions, can... do anything. The only thing we lack is the equipment, because the enemy is increasing its capabilities. Every month, the number of jet-powered UAVs used against Ukraine is increasing, as is the number of 'Banderols,'” Ignat said.

The spokesman explained that despite having the best human resources – experienced people who are dedicated to their work and defenders of the skies – Ukraine simply needs the appropriate equipment.

Speaking about increased production of surface-to-air guided missiles and air-launched missiles in Europe, he said that any quantity of air-defense equipment that a particular country can provide is extremely important for Ukraine, especially now.

“And, of course, I have already said that Russia has the ability, in economic terms, to manufacture expensive UAVs and expensive missiles. This, of course, also involves sanctions and so on. Ukraine is, so to speak, doing its homework. These are our long-range sanctions; these are Russian oil refineries going up in flames, so that [the Russians] can sell less diesel fuel, and so on,” Ignat said.

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The spokesman noted that Ukraine would also like to see an adequate response from its partners and stronger sanctions pressure on Russia in order to reduce Russia's ability to produce offensive weapons.

As reported, Yuriy Ignat said that the Russians are currently increasing the resolution of cameras on their UAVs and using high-quality materials in them.

Photo: Facebook / Yuriy Ihnat