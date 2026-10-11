Ukraine's Alpha Unit Hits 26 Russian Air Defense Systems, Neutralizes Over 7,600 Troops In September

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU reported this, according to Ukrinform.

As noted by the SSU, Alpha has topped the effectiveness ranking of Ukrainian Defense Forces units for the seventh consecutive month based on the number of enemy targets hit.

According to verified data from Alpha's relevant unit, its special forces neutralized more than 7,600 Russian troops in September 2026.

The following targets were also hit: 6,938 UAVs and unmanned ground vehicles of various types; 2,971 vehicles; 2,969 antennas and communications nodes; 1,061 fortifications; 726 UAV crews; 178 ammunition and equipment depots; 39 armored vehicles, including four tanks and 35 armored combat vehicles; 33 artillery systems and self-propelled artillery systems; 13 radar/electronic warfare systems; nine watercraft; five command posts.

Defense plants, oil facilities and target in Black Sea: Zelensky shows new strikes in Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than 4,700 aerial targets in September, including eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and eight Zircon anti-ship missiles.

Photo: SSU, illustrative