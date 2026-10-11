Navratri Fasting Tips: Best Foods To Eat During Nine Days To Maintain Energy And Stay Fit

Fasting during Navratri requires the right food choices to keep you energised and healthy. Here's a simple guide to what you can eat during the nine-day festival while maintaining energy levels.

Millions of devotees observe a nine-day fast to worship Goddess Durga. You experience changes in your daily routine and diet when you fast for a long time. You must pay attention to a few important things. You can maintain good health along with spiritual satisfaction if you fast the right way.

You must keep your body hydrated during the fasting period. You should drink plenty of water throughout the day. You can also consume tender coconut, buttermilk, and lemon water if your fasting rules allow them. These drinks prevent dehydration and reduce your fatigue.

You need to focus on your food intake during the fast. You should include sabudana, makhana, curd, and dry fruits in your diet instead of relying only on potatoes or fried snacks. These foods provide essential nutrients and give energy to your body.

You must make fruits a major part of your daily routine during the fast. Bananas, apples, pomegranates, papayas, and guavas provide vitamins, minerals, and fiber to your body. These fruits improve your digestion and keep you energetic all day.

You should avoid eating excessively oily and spicy food during the fast. Many people consume too many fried snacks in the name of fasting. These foods cause gas, indigestion, and stomach issues. You should always choose light and balanced meals.

You should not leave long gaps between meals if you go to work or stay busy all day. You can eat small portions of fruits, makhana, or dry fruits at regular intervals. This habit gives you necessary energy and prevents sudden fatigue. Diabetic patients must monitor their blood sugar levels carefully.

You must get adequate rest during the fasting period. Your body experiences increased fatigue and weakness if you do not sleep properly. You should try to sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours every day. Good sleep helps your body and mind stay active.

You must consult a doctor before starting the fast if you suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, or other serious health issues. You should adjust your medications and diet only under medical guidance. You must never stop your medicines or change their dosage without a doctor's advice.