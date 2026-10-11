JP's Legacy Remains A Guiding Light, Says Venkaiah Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, saying his legacy remains a guiding light.

“My reverential tributes to the memory of the great Socialist & Gandhian, Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan (JP). In remembering him, we honour one of India's most venerable freedom fighters, Gandhian thinkers, & socialist icons. Jayaprakash Narayan devoted his life to the service of the nation - from his daring role in the 1942 Quit India Movement to his unyielding dedication to social welfare through the Bhoodan (land-gift) movement,” Venkaiah Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

“As a true leader of the masses, he embodied selflessness, moral courage, & political integrity. JP is best remembered for leading the Total Revolution (Sampoorna Kranti) movement in the 1970s. When democratic values faced unprecedented challenges, he galvanized students, youth, & citizens across the nation to rise peacefully in defense of freedom, justice, & accountability. Today, Lok Nayak's legacy remains a guiding light, reminding us to rededicate ourselves to upholding the democratic ideals, social justice, & selfless service that he championed throughout his life,” added the former Vice-President.

Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, paid his solemn tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, calling him the eminent freedom fighter, distinguished social reformer and staunch advocate of democracy.

The Governor recalled Jayaprakash Narayan's invaluable contributions to the nation, and observed that his steadfast commitment to democratic principles, social justice and public service continues to serve as a source of inspiration. His ideals and dedication to the nation remain an enduring legacy for generations to emulate, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, terming him a towering patriot whose life embodied courage, conviction and an unwavering commitment to democracy.

“His call for Sampoorna Kranti (Total Revolution) awakened the conscience of a nation and reaffirmed a timeless truth: the real strength of democracy lies in the voice of its people and the courage to stand for what is right. His legacy continues to inspire us to uphold democratic values, serve society with integrity and work towards a just, accountable and empowered Bharat. Lok Nayak's ideals remain a timeless call to conscience, courage and nation-building,” said the Jana Sena leader.