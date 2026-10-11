US Senators Oppose Russian Diesel Waiver

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 11 (IANS) A growing number of US senators have criticised President Donald Trump's decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports, warning that the move could provide Moscow with additional revenue for its war against Ukraine while offering little relief to American consumers struggling with high fuel prices.

Independent Senator Angus King of Maine joined senior Democrats in challenging the administration's agreement with Russia. He said this is a reversal of longstanding American policy that undermined congressional efforts to restrict Moscow's energy earnings.

King said Saturday that the decision would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin more than American consumers.

"This so-called deal with Russia will do little for America and much for Vladimir Putin as he seeks to sustain his murderous campaign on Ukraine," King said in a statement.

His criticism followed a joint statement Friday by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jeanne Shaheen and Senate Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren.

The three senators accused Trump of undermining Ukraine and American allies by relaxing restrictions on Russian diesel sales at a time when Washington was seeking to limit Moscow's ability to finance its military operations.

"President Trump's announcement that the United States will allow global purchases of Russian diesel for six months, is a total betrayal of Ukraine, our European allies and American national security," they said.

The controversy followed Trump's announcement Friday that he had reached an agreement with Putin to release additional Russian diesel supplies into American and international markets.

Trump said Russia would initially supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes thereafter. He also indicated that additional supplies would follow.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control subsequently issued General License 135, authorising certain transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel.

The authorisation represents a temporary easing of sanctions restrictions rather than a permanent removal of sanctions on Russia.

King questioned whether the additional supplies would meaningfully reduce American fuel prices.

He argued that the quantities announced for October and November were modest compared with daily US diesel consumption and said the administration should reverse its decision.

The senator also criticised the move in light of recent bipartisan congressional legislation intended to restrict Russia's energy revenue.

"Every member of Congress who voted for this bill – 86 in the Senate, 262 in the House – should be demanding an immediate reversal of this decision," King said.

The Democratic senators linked the administration's decision to the continuing conflict with Iran, arguing that disruptions to global energy supplies had contributed to rising fuel costs.

"Enough is enough. The President must end his war with Iran instead of funding Russia's war machine," Schumer, Shaheen and Warren said.

Trump has defended his energy policies as necessary to lower costs for American consumers, particularly farmers, truckers and businesses dependent on diesel fuel.

Speaking to reporters Saturday evening at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said he believed Putin wanted a settlement to end the Ukraine war, while again criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to reach an agreement.