MCD, Delhi Govt Inspect Pollution Hotspots In South Zone Ahead Of Winter

Municipal Corporation of Delhi alongwith Urban Development Secretary, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Vivek Pandey, undertook a detailed joint inspection of pollution hotspots and construction sites in South Zone areas.

According to the release, during the inspection, the team assessed the prevailing air pollution situation in the areas around hotspots and reviewed the measures being undertaken by various government agencies to control pollution ahead of the winter season. A team of Deputy Commissioner South Zone Shashwat Saurabh, along with senior officials and representatives of various concerned departments, was present during the inspection. These included concerned officials of Delhi Administration, NDMC, DDA, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned departments.

Inspection of Hotspots and Key Sites

During the inspection, the Commissioner visited various locations around hotspots in RK Puram, IIT and reviewed the ground-level efforts being undertaken to address sources of air pollution. The team inspected the construction sites in Sarojini Nagar and on Ring Road and reviewed in detail the anti-pollution measures being undertaken in and around many such construction sites. The anti-smog guns, sprinklers and MRSM machines being deployed for pollution control at the hotspot were also assessed during the inspection. The Commissioner directed concerned site officials and departments to strengthen dust mitigation measures and related works through better coordination. Khirwar directed officials to take strict penal action against building agencies and repeated violators for such lapses, the release stated.

Post-Inspection Review Meeting

Following the inspection, a meeting was held at the MCD South Zone office. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shashwat Saurabh briefed the Urban Development Secretary on the pollution situation at the South Zone hotspots, the identified sources and factors contributing to pollution. He also provided a detailed account of the corrective measures undertaken so far for effective mitigation of air pollution. During the meeting, Urban Development Secretary Vivek Pandey reviewed the action taken by various departments and emphasised the need for better coordination among all departments, continuous monitoring and prompt action for effective intervention at pollution hotspots.

Further Directives and Wider Measures

The release further stated that the joint team also visited hotspot locations in IIT Delhi and a nearby petrol pump. The concerned officials were instructed to ensure safe passage for pedestrians by regularly carrying out anti-encroachment drives in such areas. Officials were directed to ensure intensive and deep cleaning of roads, footpaths, green belts and other vulnerable locations ahead of winter season. He also directed officials to ensure effective implementation of measures being undertaken at the local level and to carry out their regular monitoring.

Through this inspection and review meeting, the administration reiterated its commitment to coordinated and sustained action to improve air quality at the South Zone hotspots as well as across all other areas. (ANI)

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