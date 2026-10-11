Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta Lauds PM Modi For Infusing 'New Strength'

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for infusing a "new strength" of spirit of seva (service), good governance, and nation-building that has inspired millions to work for the betterment of society. Gupta made the remarks on Saturday while attending a bhandara (community feast) organised at Suraj Park Colony in Rohini under the 'Seva Sankalp Utsav'. The programme was organised to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and celebrate his 25 years in public service and leadership, according to a press release issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

PM's Vision of Seva and Nation-Building

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new strength to the spirit of seva, good governance and nation-building, inspiring millions to work towards the welfare of society." The Bhandara provided an opportunity for people from the locality to come together in an atmosphere of goodwill, sharing and social harmony. The initiative underscored the importance of extending the spirit of service beyond ceremonial occasions and translating it into meaningful community engagement.

Vijender Gupta emphasised the importance of seva as a guiding principle of public life, highlighting that the well-being of society depends on collective responsibility, sensitivity towards those in need and a commitment to serving people with dedication. Such community initiatives strengthen bonds among residents and reinforce the values of compassion, inclusivity and mutual respect.

Fostering Community Engagement in Rohini

The Seva Sankalp Utsav also reflected the broader message of public participation and people-centric service associated with the Prime Minister's vision. By organising the Bhandara in Suraj Park Colony, Rohini, Vijender Gupta reaffirmed his commitment as the area's elected representative to remain connected with local residents and encourage initiatives that promote social welfare and community solidarity. The programme concluded with a message of unity, goodwill and continued dedication to public service. The initiative highlighted how community-oriented programmes can bring people together, encourage a culture of service and strengthen the spirit of shared responsibility towards society. (ANI)

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