Women, Children's Safety Key Priority For Delhi Govt: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the safety, dignity, assistance and welfare of women and children remain key priorities of the Delhi government, highlighting measures including 11 One Stop Centres, 15 women's shelter homes, 14 working women's hostels, integrated emergency helplines, CCTV surveillance and self-defence training in schools to strengthen protection and ensure timely assistance.

She further added that the government aims to ensure that no woman or child has to struggle to find help in a crisis and that timely access to protection, counselling, shelter, legal assistance and rehabilitation is available. To achieve this, arrangements are being strengthened at various levels, from the Department of Women and Child Development to transport, public works, municipal bodies and educational institutions. Along with linking helplines and support centres, the government is also focusing on safer public spaces, better lighting, CCTV surveillance and awareness programmes.

Support Systems for Women

The Chief Minister said that 11 One Stop Centres are available in Delhi to assist women. Women's Helpline 181 has been linked with Emergency Helpline 112, One Stop Centres, Child Helpline 1098, Shakti Sadan and protection officers to ensure coordinated assistance when needed. Twenty protection officers are working to assist women in cases related to domestic violence and dowry. In addition, hubs and facilitation centres at the state and district levels are available to support women's empowerment.

She also said that 15 women's shelter homes are operational in Delhi. Keeping the needs of working women in mind, 14 working women's hostels are available, with a combined capacity of 2,427. These hostels include facilities run by local bodies and civil society organisations. The Department of Women and Child Development will soon introduce additional accommodation facilities for working women in Vishwas Nagar and Rohini.

Arrangements have been made for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace through Internal Committees, Local Committees and the SHE-Box portal. The government aims to ensure that women have easy access to support, from filing a complaint to receiving the assistance they need.

Ensuring Safety in Public Spaces

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said women's safety cannot be limited to support centres alone. Ensuring a safe environment on roads, in public transport, parks and other public spaces is equally important. As part of these efforts, 2,947 bus marshals are deployed with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and 56 special buses for women are in operation. Of these, 15 buses run during the evening shift, with armed women police personnel deployed on them after 5 pm.

She said all buses have been connected to the Bus Management System (BMS). Panic alarms, live CCTV feeds and GPS are monitored round the clock through the control centre. Meanwhile, 96,000 streetlights have been installed on roads under the Public Works Department (PWD), including 45,000 HPSV lights and 51,000 LED lights. A total of 2,53,983 CCTV cameras under the department are operational. Citizens can also register complaints through the toll-free number 1908 and the PWD Seva Portal.

Initiatives for Child Safety and Awareness

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that, along with providing children with a safe environment, it is essential to make them aware of their rights and help them become confident. In Delhi, Child Helpline 1098 has been linked with Emergency Helpline 112, child care institutions and District Child Protection Units. The city has 30 government-run and 56 non-governmental child care institutions. In addition, one after-care home each for boys and girls is available. Eleven District Child Protection Units are working to connect children in need with assistance, protection and rehabilitation.

She said Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards are functioning as statutory bodies to protect children's rights. Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been designated as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers to prevent child marriages. Around 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras are available in schools to improve children's safety and confidence. Self-defence training is being provided in 1,397 schools under the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Programme.

A Vision for a Safer Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women's empowerment, respect for daughters and the commitment to ensuring a safe and dignified life for every citizen are important pillars of the country's development journey. In keeping with this vision, the Delhi government is strengthening systems to ensure that women receive prompt assistance during a crisis, working women have access to essential facilities, and every child gets the opportunity to learn, progress and develop their abilities in a safe environment.

She said the goal is not merely to provide facilities, but also to ensure that they work effectively when needed. Better coordination among departments, regular monitoring, timely grievance redressal and public participation are central to the government's efforts to make Delhi safer for women and children. The safety of women, the protection of children and secure public spaces are the foundations of a stronger society and a developed Delhi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)