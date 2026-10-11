'Adwitiya Ramlila 2026' Begins In Rohini With Grandeur And Devotion

The 'Adwitiya Ramlila 2026', organised by Sanatan Sanskaaram Society, commenced with great devotion and enthusiasm at the Ramlila Ground in Sector 23, Rohini. The event began with the aarti of Lord Shri Ganesh, Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Hanuman at a specially decorated Ram Darbar. Portraits of Maharishi Valmiki Ji and Sant Ravidas Ji were also placed in the Darbar.

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh was also present at the occassion.

This year's Ramlila, organised by Sanatan Sanskaaram Society, will feature a series of religious and cultural programmes from October 9 to 20. The opening day featured an engaging devotional evening of Bhajan Clubbing.

In the coming days, audiences will witness performances depicting prominent episodes from the Ramayana, including Shiv Vivah, the birth of Lord Shri Ram, Sita Swayamvar, Ram Van Gaman, Bharat Milap and Lanka Dahan, among others. The programme will conclude on October 20 with the victory of righteousness over evil and the coronation of Lord Shri Ram.

Vivek Bindra on Collective Effort and Unity

On this occasion, Bindra said that Sanatan Sanskaaram's initiative was an important effort to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together. Citing the example of the construction of Ram Setu, he highlighted the significance of every individual's contribution to achieving a larger goal.

He explained that just as the small pebbles carried by a squirrel played an important role in the construction of the bridge by filling the gaps between the massive rocks, every small contribution is essential to the success of a greater endeavour. In the same way, the collective efforts of every volunteer and devotee help make such large-scale cultural events successful.

Bindra also appreciated the efforts of Cabinet Minister Singh, commending his role in bringing people together in the region and encouraging cultural activities. He congratulated the minister and Sanatan Sanskaaram Society for their efforts to unite people and celebrate the divine leelas of Lord Shri Ram.

Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Cultural Significance

On the occasion, Singh said that Lord Shri Ram is the foundation of Indian culture, and His ideals are deeply rooted in the hearts of Indians. He stated that the life, thoughts, compassion and values of Lord Shri Ram continue to inspire society and guide people towards the right path.

He added that the staging of Ramlila during the Navratri period is an integral part of India's rich cultural and religious traditions. Singh further said that this year's 'Adwitiya Ramlila' is being organised with significantly greater energy, grandeur and divinity than in previous years.

Special attention had been given to every detail of the presentation to portray the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram in an impactful manner. He emphasised that the objective of the event was to acquaint the younger generation with good conduct, moral values and India's rich cultural heritage.

Welcoming the devotees, the minister expressed his gratitude to everyone associated with the programme. He said that Ramlila is not merely a religious event but also a vital medium for passing on values, ideas and cultural heritage to future generations. (ANI)

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