Chiranjeevi Wishes 'Guru Ji' Amitabh Bachchan On 84Th Birthday, Says His Love For Cinema Is An Inspiration To Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi extended warm birthday wishes to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday.

He described him as his“dearest Guru Ji” and praised his enduring love for cinema and dedication to his craft. Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note for Bachchan, highlighting how the veteran actor's professional achievements, warmth and humility have continued to inspire him.“Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

He further said that beyond Bachchan's towering achievements, it was his warmth and humility that made him truly special.

“Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!” he added.

The picture captures Amitabh and Chiranjeevi sharing a warm hug. The image reflects the affection and mutual respect between the two veteran actors.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. Several film industry members took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the megastar, celebrating his illustrious career and invaluable contribution to Indian cinema. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan is trending on X, with fans flooding the platform with heartfelt birthday wishes for the megastar and celebrating his legendary contribution to Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi has often regarded Amitabh Bachchan as a real-life mentor and considers him the true megastar of Indian cinema. The Telugu star has been vocal about his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, often acknowledging the Bollywood megastar's influence on his journey as an actor.

Interestingly, in 2019, Chiranjeevi approached Amitabh Bachchan to play Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of his character, in the historical epic 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Hesitant to approach the Bollywood megastar directly, Chiranjeevi reportedly sought Jaya Bachchan's help to convey his request. Amitabh, however, agreed to the role without a second thought.

In a gesture that deeply moved Chiranjeevi, Amitabh reportedly declined to charge any remuneration for his appearance. He also turned down the offer of a private jet and made his own travel and accommodation arrangements, choosing to be part of the film out of affection and friendship for Chiranjeevi.