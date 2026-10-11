Vini Jr. May Miss El Clasico After Red Card For Pulling Villarreal Defender's Hair

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 11 (IANS) Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior could miss the first El Clasico of the 2026-27 La Liga season after being sent off during his side's 1-0 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu for pulling opponent's hair.

The Brazilian winger received a straight red card in the 72nd minute following a VAR review that caught him pulling Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba's hair.

The incident also resulted in a goal being disallowed, forcing Real Madrid to see out the closing stages with 10 men.

Vinicius had entered the contest as a substitute in the 52nd minute after being left out of Jose Mourinho's starting line-up. He appeared to have doubled Real Madrid's advantage after Yan Diomande opened the scoring in the 63rd minute with a low finish into the far corner, following Federico Valverde's assist.

However, Vinicius' effort was ruled out after the video review identified the hair-pulling incident involving Saliba.

The dismissal has raised concerns over his availability for Real Madrid's highly anticipated meeting with Barcelona on October 25 at Camp Nou. The Brazilian could face a suspension extending beyond the Villarreal fixture, depending on the disciplinary committee's assessment.

Under Article 103.2 of the Spanish football disciplinary code, violent conduct occurring outside the normal course of play, when a player is not challenging for the ball or play has stopped, can attract a suspension of two to three matches.

The length of Vinicius' ban will depend on the referee's official report and the disciplinary authorities' interpretation of the incident. A suspension covering multiple matches would put his participation in the El Clasico at risk.

Real Madrid's upcoming league schedule includes Sevilla, Barcelona, and Racing Santander, making the disciplinary decision particularly significant for Mourinho's side.

Vinicius, however, apologised to his teammates and supporters in a social media post.

“The joy continues... Forgive my team and the fans..”

His apology came after a match in which Real Madrid secured all three points but were left facing uncertainty over the availability of one of their key attacking players for the upcoming clash against their arch-rivals.

The potential absence of Vinicius would be a setback for Real Madrid as they prepare for the first El Clasico of the season. The Spanish giants remain six points behind league leaders Barcelona following their narrow victory over Villarreal.

The October 25 encounter is expected to be an important fixture in the early stages of the title race, with Real Madrid seeking to close the gap on their rivals.

Vinicius' participation in the upcoming El Clasico hinges on the disciplinary verdict, with Real Madrid awaiting clarity on the consequences of his dismissal against Villarreal.