PM Modi Pays Tributes To Nanaji Deshmukh, Calls Him 'Remarkable Nation-Builder'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, renowned social activist and politician, on his birth anniversary, calling him a "remarkable nation-builder", while adding that the government will keep working towards realising his vision of a "strong and self-reliant India".

Nanaji Deshmukh was born on October 11, 1916, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. He dedicated his life towards education, healthcare, and rural self-reliance. He was inspired by the nationalist ideology of Lokmanya Tilak and by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Paying homage to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered as a remarkable nation-builder who demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots."

"His life combined political conviction with constructive social action, devoting himself to rural development and community participation. We will leave no stone unturned in realising his vision for a strong and self-reliant India," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, calling him the inspiration for the vision of 'Gramodaya se Rashtrodaya'.

"Having imbibed the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in his life, Nanaji dedicated himself completely to the upliftment of the last person in society, rural development, and self-reliance," HM Shah said in a post on X.

"Their unwavering loyalty towards the organisation and their unparalleled contribution to nation-building will forever remain an inspiration for the youth," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking to social media, said, "On the birth anniversary of Rashtrishi, eminent thinker, social reformer, and pioneer of Gramodaya, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, I pay my humble respects."

"His entire life is an exemplary model of sacrifice, service, and selfless karma yoga. He dedicated his entire capital, energy, and time in life to rural development, Gram Swaraj, and Antyodaya. His dedication to humanity and his unparalleled contribution to nation-building will continue to inspire generations to come," Singh added.

Nanaji Deshmukh's life's work was rooted in the principle of 'Antyodaya' (uplifting the last person in society). He embodied this through his tireless commitment to 'Gramodaya' (the holistic development of villages).

He championed the empowerment of rural communities, recognising that real progress required integrated development-education, healthcare, economic growth, and sustainability. He believed self-reliance was key and envisioned villages as self-sustaining entities capable of overcoming poverty and underdevelopment.