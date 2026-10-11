PM Modi's Chennai Visit: Traffic Diversion For Commercial, Heavy Vehicles Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Commercial and heavy vehicles will be diverted at several key junctions across Chennai till 4.30 p.m. on Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said.

The arrangements are intended to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety during the visit. Transport operators and motorists have been advised to check the diversion routes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience during the restrictions.

Vehicles coming from Tambaram will be diverted at Tiruneermalai Junction towards Kundrathur Road. Those approaching from Pallavaram will be redirected at the International Airport Junction to Tambaram.

Commercial and heavy vehicles travelling along Jawaharlal Nehru 100 Feet Road towards Kathipara Bridge will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Second Avenue. They will have to proceed towards Koyambedu or KK Nagar.

Vehicles coming from Ashok Pillar will be redirected at CIPET Junction towards the Guindy Industrial Estate.

For vehicles travelling along Mount Poonamallee Road towards Kathipara Bridge, the diversion will operate at Porur Toll Plaza, directing traffic towards Maduravoyal.

Another diversion on Mount Poonamallee Road will be enforced at Ramapuram Junction, where vehicles will be routed towards Arasamaram Junction.

Vehicles approaching from Old Mahabalipuram Road and Sardar Patel Road will be diverted at Gandhimandapam Junction towards CPT. The same diversion will apply to vehicles coming along Gandhimandapam Salai.

Commercial and heavy vehicles travelling from Velachery Main Road towards Sardar Patel Road will be redirected at Guru Nanak Junction towards Velachery.

On Anna Salai, vehicles will be diverted at the MC Raja U-turn towards Anna Salai and permitted to continue to their respective destinations, according to the advisory.

The traffic police urged the public, motorists and transport operators to cooperate with personnel deployed to manage traffic and follow the prescribed routes throughout the diversion period.

Operators of commercial and heavy vehicles have been asked to factor the arrangements into their travel plans, particularly when approaching the junctions identified in the advisory.

Following the designated diversions will help maintain orderly movement on roads affected by the arrangements. The restrictions announced in the advisory cover commercial and heavy vehicles travelling between the specified hours. Motorists have been requested to plan and follow traffic police directions to minimise inconvenience while travelling through the affected areas on Sunday.