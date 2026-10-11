We Remain Committed To Fulfilling JP Narayan's Ideals To Build Viksit Bharat, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, saying that "we remained committed to fulfilling his ideals to build a Viksit Bharat".

“Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal. His fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy. Loknayak JP was also passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those who are at the margins of society. We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respect to the great freedom fighter, saying,“On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji, I remember him and pay my respects.”

"From connecting the youth power to the freedom struggle to empowering rural India and achieving Sarvodaya after independence, his entire life was dedicated to the nation and society. During the Emergency, his proclamation of 'Total Revolution' became the voice of millions of countrymen,” HM Shah added.

The Home Minister mentioned that Loknayak's dedication to the nation and society will continue to guide future generations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid humble tributes, saying,“On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, the epoch-making figure of Indian politics, 'Bharat Ratna', 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, humble tributes.”

“In the difficult times of the 'Emergency', his voice became the powerful tone of democratic consciousness. His fearless struggle and life of sacrifice inspire us to place the Constitution above power, principles above position, and the national interest above self,” he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary offered 'millions of salutations' in a post on X:“On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Ji, a pioneering warrior of the Indian freedom struggle and a staunch supporter of democratic values, we offer him millions of salutations. His dedication to the nation, his sacrifices, and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people will forever continue to inspire the citizens of the country.”

Born on October 11, 1902, popularly known as JP or Lok Nayak, Jayaprakash Narayan is a towering Indian independence activist, theorist, socialist, and political leader. He is most iconic for leading the historic 'Sampoorna Kranti' movement in the mid-1970s against the authoritarian governance of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.