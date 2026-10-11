Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Days During Durga Puja

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Mahalaya is over and the air already has a slight winter chill with foggy mornings. Will it rain during Durga Puja this year? What does the Alipore Weather Department say about the Sunday forecast? Check

The weather department expects a deep depression over the North Andaman Sea. This system will not directly impact Bengal. The state will not see any major weather changes from October 10 to October 13.

The weather will remain steady from October 10 to October 13. The state will see a shift in weather between October 14 and October 17. Kolkata and other districts in Gangetic South Bengal might experience scattered rainfall during this time.

Coastal districts like East Medinipur, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas will receive heavier rainfall. Western districts will also see more rain after the Puja days. You cannot completely rule out rain during the festival. Heavy downpours will not ruin the festive mood entirely though.

You should carry an umbrella if you plan to go pandal hopping during the festival. People stepping out on Panchami, Sasthi, and Saptami must check the weather updates. The depression will not hit Bengal directly, but scattered rain will happen on a few Puja days. Keep an eye on the sky while you enjoy the festivities.

North Bengal districts will also see rain on Saturday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur might get light to moderate showers. Thunderstorms can also hit some places. Residents in North Bengal should keep a close watch on the daily weather updates.