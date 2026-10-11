Kolkata Metro Durga Puja Special Timings: Blue, Green Line To Run All Night Trains For THESE Days

Kolkata Metro Durga Puja Timings: Mahalaya just went by this Saturday, and the Durga Puja countdown has officially begun. Are you worried about getting back home after pandal hopping all night? We have some great news for you

Kolkata Metro has planned a special schedule to manage the massive Durga Puja pandal hopping crowds. The authorities will run extra trains on Panchami and Sasthi, and they have a special timetable for Dashami. The Blue Line will run trains till 4 AM, and the Green Line will operate till early morning for four days of the Puja. The authorities will keep the Orange Line closed from October 17 to 21. They have announced separate timings for Panchami, Sasthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. The Blue Line will run trains till 4 AM the next day, and the Green Line will operate till 3:59 AM from Saptami to Navami.

Kolkata Metro will run 284 trains on the Blue Line and 240 trains on the Green Line on October 15 and 16 for Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi. Commuters will get a train every six minutes on both lines during peak hours on these two days. The authorities plan to run 248 trains on the Blue Line and 192 trains on the Green Line daily from October 17 to 20. They have extended the service hours late into the night to handle the massive Puja rush.

The Blue Line will operate trains from 6 AM to 11 PM on Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi. The authorities will run 142 Up and 142 Down trains out of the total 284 services. Commuters will get a train every six minutes during rush hours. The first metro will leave Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar at 6 AM on these two days. The last train will depart Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram at 10:48 PM, and Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar at 10:50 PM. The metro will also run late-night trains at 11 PM from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum.

Kolkata Metro will make major changes to its timetable for Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. Commuters will get Blue Line trains from 1 PM to 4 AM the next day on October 17, 18, 19, and 20. The authorities will run 248 trains daily with a six-minute gap during peak hours. Trains will leave Shahid Khudiram, Gitanjali, and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar for Dakshineswar at 1 PM on these four days. Trains will also depart Dakshineswar, Dum Dum, and Shyambazar for Shahid Khudiram at the same time. The first train will leave Noapara for Shahid Khudiram at 1:02 PM.

Kolkata Metro has made special arrangements for the last trains of the night. The last train will leave Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram at 3:46 AM. The last train will depart Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar at 3:48 AM. Commuters will also get the final trains at 4 AM from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum and from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.

Kolkata Metro will reduce its services slightly on Dashami. The authorities will run 140 trains on the Blue Line from 1 PM to 10:30 PM on October 21. Commuters will get a train every eight minutes during peak hours. The first train will leave Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar and Dum Dum for Shahid Khudiram at 1 PM on that day. The first train will depart Mahanayak Uttam Kumar for Dakshineswar and Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram at 1:05 PM. The first train from Noapara to Shahid Khudiram will also leave at 1:05 PM. The last trains will depart Shahid Khudiram for Dum Dum and Dakshineswar for Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 10:30 PM.

Kolkata Metro will run extra trains on the Green Line between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V during the Puja days. The authorities will operate 240 trains from 6 AM to 11 PM on Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi. They will run 120 Up and 120 Down trains with a six-minute gap during peak hours. The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 6 AM and Salt Lake Sector V at 6:09 AM on these two days. The last train will depart from both stations at 11 PM.

The Green Line will run trains from 1:30 PM to the next morning between Saptami and Navami. The metro will operate 192 trains daily on October 17, 18, 19, and 20. They will run 97 Up and 95 Down trains with an eight-minute gap during rush hours.