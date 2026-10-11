Jordanian Killed, Four Injured In Attack On Riyadh Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- One Jordanian was killed and four others were injured in Saturday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said Sunday.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Majali said two of the injured, both men, had been discharged from hospital, while two women remained hospitalized for treatment.

Jordan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia visited the injured citizens to check on their health and assess their needs, Majali said.

He added that the ministry's Operations Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh were coordinating closely with Saudi authorities to ensure the injured receive the necessary medical care and assistance and to arrange the repatriation of the deceased citizen's body.

Majali reiterated Jordan's condemnation of Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian and economic facilities.

He reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its security, stability, resources and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The spokesperson thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and efforts in providing medical care to the injured Jordanians.

He also extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the two women still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

//Petra// RZ