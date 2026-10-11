Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast Across Jordan On Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast to intensify across eastern, central and southern Jordan on Sunday afternoon, prompting warnings of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the south and east, including Aqaba.

The Jordan Meteorological Department said unstable weather conditions will continue throughout the day, with scattered showers affecting southern and eastern regions, including Aqaba, accompanied by occasional thunder and lightning.

Rainfall is expected to intensify during the afternoon, bringing brief but potentially heavy downpours to parts of the east, centre and south. Thunderstorms may also produce hail, increasing the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Isolated showers are possible in northern regions, while southeasterly winds will strengthen at intervals, with occasional strong gusts stirring dust across the Badia and reducing visibility.

The department warned against approaching flood-prone valleys and areas where rainwater accumulates, particularly in eastern and southern Jordan, including Aqaba.

Additional warnings were issued for thunderstorms, hail and reduced visibility caused by dust, especially along desert roads. Fog could also develop over high mountain areas at night, while wet roads may become slippery.

Sunday's temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 29 C in West Amman. Highs will reach 27 C in the northern highlands, 26 C in the Sharah highlands and 33 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will climb to 37 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 36 C in the southern Jordan Valley, 34 C at the Dead Sea and 32 C in Aqaba.

Unsettled conditions will persist on Monday, with scattered showers forecast across parts of eastern and southeastern Jordan. Some rainfall could be heavy and accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail.

Winds will remain southeasterly and occasionally active before shifting northwesterly during the evening.

The weather is expected to stabilise on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing moderate autumn conditions across most regions, with clouds at varying altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds.

//Petra// RZ