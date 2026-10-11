Finnish PM Calls Trumpputin Diesel Deal 'Terrible Disappointment'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yle stated this in a report, according to Ukrinform.

The Finnish prime minister described the Russian-American agreement as a "terrible disappointment."

At the same time, Orpo noted that the agreed volume of supplies represents only a small fraction of U.S. consumption. He said it remains unclear whether the fuel can be delivered in full.

Orpo said that he did not think the deal would ultimately have an impact on the United States or the global market.

He added that Europe should take more decisive action and impose additional sanctions on Russia.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that, with U.S. approval, Russia would immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market.

Ukraine to receive ammunition for F-16s from Finland to help shoot down jet-powered drones – Zelensky

According to Trump, another 500,000 tonnes would be delivered in November, followed by an additional 1 million tonnes. Russia subsequently pledged to release a further 3 million tonnes of diesel fuel onto the market.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that gifts to Putin will not bring peace.

Photo: Finnish Government