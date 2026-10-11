Japan To Buy Ukrainian Interceptor Drones From Skyfall

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Ukrinform reports.

"Japan's Ministry of Defense has already signed a contract to purchase interceptor drones from Ukrainian company SkyFall. We are now working to ensure their delivery as soon as possible," the official said.

Speaking at a press conference, Koizumi highlighted Ukraine's experience in developing and rapidly improving defense technologies. In particular, he pointed to a "rapid feedback mechanism" that makes it possible to develop drones with new capabilities every two to three weeks.

According to the minister, Japan has much to learn from Ukraine both in developing its defense industry and in strengthening its industrial base.

Ukraine has disabled more than 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity - MoD

The official stressed that Japan needs deterrence and response capabilities, adding that efforts to study specific solutions to strengthen them would continue.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian defense company SkyFall has developed a medium-range strike drone with a wingspan of 3.5 meters. The drone has a reported strike range of approximately 600 kilometers.

Illustrative photo: com/olenazelenska