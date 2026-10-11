FM Sybiha Responds To Trump's Statement On Election Of New Ukrainian President
“President Zelensky leads our nation in a time of war - a war for independence, freedom, and dignity. He has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide,” Andrii Sybiha said.
In his view, statements from abroad only confirm that the President is doing his job well.
Therefore, he deserves support.Read also: Finnish PM calls Trump–Putin diesel deal 'terrible disappointment'
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to unilaterally halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.
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