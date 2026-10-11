Four Injured In Overnight Russian Strikes On Dnipro, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Chief Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Two people were injured in overnight Russian strikes on Dnipro. They are an 8-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman. The child was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderately serious,” the statement said.

The enemy attacked the city with drones.

A multi-story apartment building was damaged in one district. In another, several food warehouses, as well as trucks and passenger cars, caught fire.

At 5:20 a.m., Oleksandr Hanzha updated information on the casualties.

“The number of people injured in the Russian overnight attack on Dnipro has risen to four. Two of them are 8-year-old children. One of the girls was hospitalized. Doctors are providing her with all necessary medical care,” he wrote.

The three other casualties – an 8-year-old girl, a 29-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man – are receiving outpatient treatment.

Russian guided bomb attack onkills 20, injures 32

According to earlier reports, a Russian drone struck a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, injuring at least three people.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram