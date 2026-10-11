No Malaysian Casualties Reported In Latest Saudi Airport Incidents Wisma Putra

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (NNN) -- There are no reports of Malaysian casualties resulting from the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a projectile falling in the vicinity of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry also known as Wisma Putra, said the Embassy of Malaysia in Riyadh was in contact with several Malaysians stranded by the travel disruptions and was providing the necessary consular assistance.

“Malaysians residing in, travelling through, or planning to travel to Saudi Arabia are strongly urged to remain vigilant.

“In view of the ongoing flight disruptions, those with upcoming travel plans are advised to verify their flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airports,” it said in the statement issued on Sunday.

The ministry also advised Malaysians to anticipate possible delays or cancellations, stay informed through official channels and strictly adhere to safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Following the incident, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the temporary suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport.

To ensure timely communication and access to consular support, Wisma Putra urged Malaysians to register and regularly update their contact details via the e-Konsular portal at

For immediate consular assistance or emergencies, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Riyadh at 00 966 11 488 7098 / 00 966 11 488 7100 for general enquiries, or the emergency helpline at 00 966 56 300 6319 after office hours, or via email....

Wisma Putra said it will continue to monitor the developments closely and provide further updates as necessary.

In a statement on Sunday, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said 12 people were killed and 309 injured in Saturday's attack on the King Khalid International Airport.

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan were killed in the attack.

--NNN