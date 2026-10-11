Jordan's King Abdullah II To Begin State Visit To Malaysia On Sunday

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (NNN) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan will undertake a two-day state visit to Malaysia from Sunday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also known as Wisma Putra, said this will be King Abdullah II's second state visit to Malaysia since May 2008.

“The state visit comes as Malaysia and Jordan commemorate over six decades of diplomatic relations, established in 1965,” the statement read.

The Jordanian king will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, as well as senior officials from the Royal Hashemite Court and the government.

During the visit, King Abdullah II will be accorded a state welcoming ceremony at Istana Negara, followed by an audience with Sultan Ibrahim.

King Abdullah II will also attend a state banquet and is scheduled to have an audience with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia and Jordan share close and longstanding ties, particularly in the field of education.

According to Wisma Putra, as of 2026, there are 1,636 Malaysian students studying at higher education institutions in Jordan and over 1,490 Jordanian students studying at Malaysian higher education institutions.

“Both countries continue to promote educational exchanges, academic collaboration and the sharing of expertise, while strengthening cooperation in higher education and scientific research,” the statement said.

Wisma Putra noted that, beyond these longstanding people-to-people ties, the two countries share a common commitment to advancing peace, justice, and lasting stability in the West Asia region, especially in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Jordan reached RM993.4 million in 2025, an increase of 15.2 per cent from 2024, and grew by a further 8.0 per cent to RM740.7 million from January to August 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025, it added.

--NNN