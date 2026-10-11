UN Chief Condemns Houthi Attack Targeting Riyadh Airport

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late Saturday strongly condemned a Houthi attack targeting the main airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, which claimed at least 12 lives and injured hundreds of civilians, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"I am deeply shocked by & strongly condemn Saturday's attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people & injured hundreds of civilians," Guterres wrote on X.

Noting that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are "a violation of international law," Guterres urged the attacks to cease immediately.

In the airport attack, four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan were killed, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The injured are being treated at hospitals, with some in critical condition.

The aviation authority said earlier that airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack, while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the airport facilities.

The suspension has disrupted flights, with passengers advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways also cancelled Saturday service to Riyadh and return flights, citing the airport's closure.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions following Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.

--NNN-ANADOLU