Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. This week (from October 5 through 9), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged. According to Trend 's calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date E xchange Rate September 28 1.7000 October 5 1.7000 September 29 1.7000 October 6 1.7000 September 30 1.7000 October 7 1.7000 October 1 1.7000 October 8 1.7000 October 2 1.7000 October 9 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0009 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0211 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90498 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate September 28 1,9357 October 5 1.9014 September 29 1,9312 October 6 1.9069 September 30 1,9264 October 7 1.9095 October 1 1,9242 October 8 1.9048 October 2 1,9129 October 9 1.9023 Average exchange rate for the week 1,92608 Average exchange rate for the week 1.90498

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.024 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.01922 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.00228 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate September 28 2.0145 October 5 2.0238 September 29 2.0118 October 6 2.0032 September 30 2.0261 October 7 1.9963 October 1 2.0365 October 8 1.9883 October 2 2.0186 October 9 1.9998 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0215 Average exchange rate for the week 2.00228

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0346 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate September 28 0.0347 October 5 0.0346 September 29 0.0347 October 6 0.0346 September 30 0.0347 October 7 0.0346 October 1 0.0347 October 8 0.0345 October 2 0.0346 October 9 0.0345 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0347 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0346