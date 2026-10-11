Costa Rica's National Theater Celebrates 129Th Anniversary With Open House And Free Concerts

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The National Theater of Costa Rica is celebrating its 129th anniversary this October with an extensive lineup of cultural events, concerts, and public activities. Inaugurated in 1897, the iconic landmark in downtown San José invites locals and visitors alike to join in celebrating more than a century of art and history.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) announced that the centerpiece of the celebrations will take place during the weekend of October 17 and 18, featuring special performances inside the historic theater and free open-air concerts in the adjacent Plaza de la Cultura.

7:00 PM – Gandhi Sinfónico: Popular Costa Rican rock group Gandhi takes the stage alongside the Universal Orchestra for a special symphonic rock fusion performance.



9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Free Guided Tours): The theater opens its doors for free public tours of the historic Foyer and Main Hall. Small groups will be guided through the architectural landmark every 20 minutes.

2:00 PM (Plaza de la Cultura): Live performance by Lubín Barahona y sus Caballeros del Ritmo. 6:00 PM (Plaza de la Cultura): Live outdoor concert by roots reggae group Un Rojo Reggae Band.

Weekend Anniversary Highlights (October 17–18) Saturday, October 17: Symphonic RockSunday, October 18: Open House & Free Outdoor ConcertsOver 30 Cultural Events Throughout October

Beyond the main anniversary weekend, the National Theater's October schedule includes more than 30 activities spanning music, literature, and performing arts:



Marcos Madrigal: Performances by the internationally acclaimed Cuban pianist.

Maf É Tula: Live musical set by the Costa Rican singer-songwriter.

Astor Piazzolla Quintet: A tribute to classic tango and contemporary compositions. National Symphony Orchestra & Dance: Classical symphonic concerts alongside flamenco and dance showcases.

How to Attend

Free Activities: Guided tours on Sunday morning and outdoor concerts in Plaza de la Cultura are free and open to the public without reservations.

Ticketed Shows: Tickets for paid evening concerts and stage performances can be purchased directly at the National Theate box office or online via the official website.

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