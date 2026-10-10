Devotees Throng Temples Across Country On First Day Of Shardiya Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Thousands of devotees thronged temples across the country on Sunday, the first day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and seeking blessings amid elaborate rituals, long queues and religious celebrations.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of devotees gathered at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. Heavy crowds were seen at RFID card counters as pilgrims collected their cards before beginning their journey to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

In Gujarat's Surat, thousands of devotees visited the 400-year-old Juna Ambaji Temple in the historic Gopipura area to participate in the morning Mangala Aarti and offer prayers to Maa Amba.

Speaking to IANS, Jitendra Bharti Goswami, priest at the temple, said, "This temple is very old, it is about 400 years old. Even Shivaji had visited this temple. Back then, whenever Shivaji set out on a military campaign, he would first come here for darshan, and then go ahead with his campaigns... Mahatma Gandhi also came here for darshan."

He added that devotees had been arriving since 3 a.m. to seek blessings.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, devotees gathered at the Maa Shailputri Temple in Alaipura. A devotee said, "It's the first day of Shardiya Navratri, and we keep fasts throughout the entire period. We perform rituals, worship with complete devotion, and have come here for darshan. The crowd is massive, even more than usual."

In Prayagraj, devotees visited the Alop Shankari Shaktipeeth Temple, while others took a holy dip in the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Daraganj and offered prayers to Maa Shailputri.

Mansukh Maharaj, chief priest of the Alop Shankari Shaktipeeth Temple, said, "Here, the right ring finger of Mata Sati fell, and it became invisible. Therefore, it is renowned by the names Alopi Mata and Shaktipeeth Mahadeshwari."

He said long queues had formed since morning, and arrangements were complete for devotees.

Pramod Tiwari, a purohit in Prayagraj, said devotees were also collecting Ganga water and soil for worship at their homes following the conclusion of Pitru Paksha.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, devotees thronged the Shri Mumba Devi Temple, while in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, worshippers gathered at the Maa Mansa Devi Temple.

In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, devotees visited the Maa Chamunda and Maa Tulja Bhavani temples and attended the morning aarti. Harshal, priest at Badi Mata Temple, said, "Every person and devotee desires to have darshan of Maa on the very first day. Having darshan on the first day is considered a new beginning in one's life."

Meanwhile, in Karnataka's Vijayapura, a grand procession featuring hundreds of devotees carrying candles was taken out to the Laxmi Temple as Navratri celebrations began.

A devotee said, "Today is the first day of Navratri and the day of Ghatasthapana. I wish everyone a very Happy Navratri."

Sharadiya Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin and is observed with devotion. The festival culminates with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.