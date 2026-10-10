Yemeni Govt Forces Say Over 1,150 Houthi Fighters 'Neutralised'

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Oct 11 (IANS) Yemen's government forces have said that more than 1,150 Houthi fighters had been "neutralised" in over 1,900 strikes across multiple fronts in the past 24 hours, as fighting intensified between the two sides.

Majed al-Nuzaili, spokesperson for the government forces, said in a statement on social media platform X on Saturday (local time) that the operations targeted Houthi weapons depots, military camps, fortifications, artillery positions, troop concentrations and supply lines across the eastern, western and southwestern fronts, including "high-value military targets" deeper inside Houthi-controlled areas.

Over 180 military and logistical vehicles were destroyed or damaged, al-Nuzaili added, noting that the strikes sought to weaken the group's ability to reinforce and sustain its frontline operations.

The figures could not be independently verified, reports Xinhua news agency.

The spokesperson said government forces continued to advance on the ground, recapturing positions and consolidating gains.

The Houthis have yet to comment.

The Yemeni government launched a large-scale offensive on Monday, seeking to retake Houthi-held territory, with some of the fiercest fighting concentrated around the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait in southwestern Yemen.

Saudi air operations in support of Yemen's government forces have intensified, while the Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against targets inside Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country's north. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government, now based in the southern port city of Aden.