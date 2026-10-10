TN Temples Ease Phone Restrictions, Retain Ban On Photography

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchy, Oct 11 (IANS) Devotees visiting major temples in Tamil Nadu can now take their mobile phones inside, provided the devices remain switched off, after the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department eased restrictions introduced on September 1 following objections from worshippers.

The revised arrangement continues to prohibit photography and video recording within temple premises.

Officials said anyone violating these restrictions would face a fine.

The relaxation allows devotees to retain possession of their phones while preserving the peaceful atmosphere intended under the earlier rules.

In Tiruchy district, the change covers Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Vekkali Amman Temple in Woraiyur and Arulmigu Thayumanavar Swamy Temple at Rockfort.

The revised rules are expected to ease difficulties experienced by visitors to these prominent places of worship. Phone deposit facilities will remain available for devotees who prefer to leave their devices outside. A charge of Rs 5 per phone applies at the Woraiyur and Thiruvanaikoil temples. The service is provided without charge at the Srirangam, Samayapuram and Rockfort temples.

The department introduced the restrictions to prevent mobile phone use from disrupting worship and disturbing other visitors.

Under the revised norms, carrying a device is permitted, but devotees must ensure that it stays switched off throughout their time inside the temple.

Temple administrations have begun displaying banners at entrances explaining the modified rules.

Loudspeaker announcements are also being made to inform visitors about the conditions governing mobile phones, particularly the continuing prohibition on taking pictures and recording videos.

Security personnel and temple employees will monitor adherence to the revised guidelines. Visitors will be expected to follow the instructions displayed at the entrances and communicated through announcements.

Officials have indicated that the relaxation does not remove the restrictions on activities that disturb worshippers. Practical problems at deposit counters were another concern with the earlier arrangement.

During busy periods, accepting and returning phones to large numbers of devotees caused delays. Managing devices belonging to visitors from other states also added to the workload of staff handling the counters.

Devotees had expressed concern about remaining separated from their phones when they might need to contact relatives or respond to an emergency.

The revised arrangement addresses the difficulty of depositing devices, while requiring worshippers to respect the ban on photography and video recording and keep their phones switched off inside.