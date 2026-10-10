Panama Declares State Of Emergency After Powerful Quake

MENAFN - IANS) Panama City, Oct 11 (IANS) Panama has declared a state of emergency to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country on October 9.

Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac told a press conference at the presidential palace on Saturday (local time) that the declaration would ensure government agencies remain on standby and have the resources needed to assist those affected.

Orillac said President Jose Raul Mulino had ordered the creation of a commission to coordinate relief operations, manage resources and address the needs of affected communities, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government has also set up donation collection centres, including one at Omar Park in Panama City, while provincial government offices will serve as additional collection points, he said.

The magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck Panama at 12:56 p.m. local time Friday, with its epicentre about 39 km northwest of Tonosi in Los Santos province.

The quake damaged homes, schools, health facilities, roads and public buildings across several parts of the country.

Videos shared on social media showed the roof of the Albrook bus terminal swaying and windows shaking violently in several buildings.

Tremors were felt in the capital, Panama City, a Xinhua correspondent in the city reported, with strong side-to-side jolts while sitting and a hanging light in a room swaying intensely.

Panamanian authorities continue to assess the damage and coordinate emergency response efforts.

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said that India stands with the government and people of Panama following the earthquake in the Central American country, and extended his thoughts and prayers to all those injured and affected.

"India stands with the Government and people of Panama following the earthquake. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all those injured and affected, especially the families who have suffered loss and hardship," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X, tagging Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez.