Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 11: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Petrol and diesel prices across India remain a key concern for motorists as fuel costs affect daily commuting and transportation expenses. On Sunday, October 11, consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel rates in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 11

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am by oil marketing companies. However, rates vary across cities due to differences in state taxes, dealer commissions and transportation costs.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in six major cities across India

What Determines Petrol And Diesel Prices In India?

Fuel prices depend on several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, central and state taxes, dealer commissions and transportation costs.

Since state taxes vary across the country, petrol and diesel prices differ from one city to another. Consumers may therefore pay different amounts for the same quantity of fuel depending on where they purchase it.

How To Check Daily Fuel Prices

Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel prices through oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Official websites and mobile applications also provide city-wise fuel rates.

Motorists are advised to check the latest local prices before refuelling, as rates may vary depending on the city and applicable taxes.