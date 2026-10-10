Allen, Ferguson, Seifert Make Comeback Ravindra Returns As NZC Announce Squad For India Odis

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 11 (IANS) New Zealand have recalled Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert to their one-day international (ODI) squad for the upcoming series against India, while Rachin Ravindra will return from a shoulder injury for the first three matches.

The five-match ODI series will begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland, with New Zealand aiming to build on their historic 2-1 series victory in India in January, their first ODI series win against India on Indian soil.

White-ball captain Mitchell Santner will lead the extended squad, which will feature different combinations across the series as New Zealand balance their ODI commitments with preparations for the subsequent Test series against India.

Allen and Ferguson last played an ODI in 2023, with Ferguson's most recent appearance coming in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup against India in Mumbai. Seifert last featured in the format 18 months ago during New Zealand's home series against Pakistan.

Ravindra, who was ruled out of the T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, has been included for the opening three ODIs.

New Zealand will make seven additional players available for the fourth and fifth matches, with a portion of the squad travelling to Wellington after the third ODI to prepare for the Test series. The first Test against India is scheduled to begin at the Basin Reserve on November 19.

Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O'Rourke (calf) and Ben Sears (ankle) were not considered for selection as they continue their respective rehabilitation programmes.

Head coach Rob Walter will be joined by bowling coach Jacob Oram and outgoing batting coach Luke Ronchi for the ODI series. Ronchi will be on his final assignment with the Blackcaps before taking over as head coach of the Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League.

Following the third ODI, Ronchi, Oram and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson will oversee the Test squad's preparations in Wellington, with newly appointed batting coach BJ Watling joining the group.

Walter said the series would be important both for the immediate challenge of facing India and for New Zealand's preparations for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“First and foremost this is huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side. With the ODI World Cup just one year away it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event. Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side. Obviously every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19,” Walter said.

Walter also highlighted the depth of the squad and the opportunity for the returning players to stake their claims in the ODI format.

“We're incredibly lucky to have the depth that we do to have 21 players involved in the series. It's also great to bring guys like Lockie, Finn, and Tim back into the One Day unit. They're all exciting and explosive players in their own right and are proven match winners. For Finn and Tim in particular, we've seen what they can do the T20 arena, and it's now a great opportunity for them to push their case in the longer format,” he added.

New Zealand are expected to announce their 14-player Test squad for the series against India in early November.

NZ squad for first 3 ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

NZ squad for 4th and 5th ODIs: Santner, Finn Allen, Bracewell, Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Tickner and Young.