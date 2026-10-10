Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Human Rights Culture

Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a culture of human rights through an approach grounded in the rule of law, transparency, justice and human dignity.

This came in a statement delivered by Third Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Amina Abdullah Salat, during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly's Third Committee under agenda item 70,“Promotion and Protection of Human Rights”, at UN headquarters in New York.

She said that respect for, promotion and protection of human rights are fundamental pillars of Qatar's policy, reflected in a constitutional and legislative framework that upholds fundamental rights and freedoms for all.

Salat highlighted Qatar's ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on May 21, 2018, reaffirming the country's commitment to its international obligations and strengthening the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

She noted that Qatar National Vision 2030 prioritises key human rights issues, including health, education, the environment, women's empowerment and children's rights.

Consultations are also ongoing on the National Human Rights Action Plan 2026-30, chaired by HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad.

The plan aims to address community needs and aspirations and translate human rights principles into measurable practices that guide policymaking and planning.

Highlighting Qatar's commitment to the rights and full inclusion of persons with disabilities, Salat pointed to the issuance of Law No. 22 of 2025 on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, describing it as a reflection of the country's commitment to international standards.

She also highlighted Qatar's current membership of the Human Rights Council for the 2025-27 term, describing it as a reflection of international confidence in the country's commitment to advancing human rights nationally and internationally.

The diplomat cited Qatar's international initiatives, including Human Rights Council Resolution A/HRC/RES/60/19, co-sponsored with Costa Rica, on protecting the human rights of women and children in and after conflict.

She further highlighted Qatar's hosting of the United Nations Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for Southwest Asia and the Arab Region, established by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted unanimously in December 2005.

Salat also outlined Qatar's financial support for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, amounting to $3mn in earmarked funding during 2019-21 and $1.75mn in multi-year support for its regular resources during 2024-26.

She underscored Qatar's support for Human Rights Council Resolution A/HRC/RES/61/1, adopted by consensus on March 25, 2026, during the Council's 61st session.

The resolution addresses the human rights implications of attacks by Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan, condemning violations of international law.

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