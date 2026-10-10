DPS Delegation Pays Courtesy Visit To Indian Envoy

DPS delegation, led by chairman DPS Group of Institutions Yasir Nainar, accompanied by Group Academic advisor Asna Nafees; principal DPS-Modern Indian School Soma Bhattacharjee; and principal DPS Monarch International School Meenal Bakshi, paid a courtesy visit to Indian ambassador Dr K Srikar Reddy to extend a warm welcome.

During the interaction, the delegation presented an overview of the DPS Group's educational journey in Qatar, highlighting the 26-year legacy of DPS-Modern Indian School and the growing presence of DPS Monarch International School. They also shared the institutions' academic achievements, student accomplishments in sports and innovation, diverse co-curricular and extracurricular programmes, evolving educational initiatives, and the success of DPS alumni at prestigious universities and in diverse professional fields.

Dr K Srikar Reddy appreciated the schools' contribution to education in Qatar and conveyed his best wishes for their continued growth and success. The delegation presented the envoy with artworks created by students of both schools of the DPS Group.

Qatar DPS